Imran attempted to damage Pakistan: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said Imran Khan's audio-leaks confirmed his blatant attempt to damage Pakistan's foreign relations.

Talking to a private tv channel, Pakistan Peoples Party Senior Leader said that it had been proven that a narrative of global conspiracy was created for political gains.

Imran khan tried to gain political advantages on stake of the country's interests, he added.

The adviser further said that the issue of audio-leaks from the Prime Minister house was a matter of great concern and must be investigated.