Imran Attempting To Creating Unrest: Hassan Murtaza

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that Imran Khan is attempting to create unrest and chaos in the country in the name of a long march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that Imran Khan is attempting to create unrest and chaos in the country in the name of a long march.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the PTI chairman wanted exemption from the constitution and law by launching his 'Haqiqi Azadi' (real independence) march.

He said the PTI leadership itself confirmed at a press conference what was said by the military leadership on Thursday.

Murtaza said that Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi accepted the realities, stated by the military leadership in their presser.

