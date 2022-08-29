UrduPoint.com

Imran Attempts To Sabotage IMF Economic Bailout: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022

Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan chose the moment of devastating floods to exploit his governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for sabotaging national economic interests and the IMF's economic bailout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan chose the moment of devastating floods to exploit his governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for sabotaging national economic interests and the IMF's economic bailout.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, in a series of posts on his Twitter handle, said Pakistan was devastated by floods, with more than 1,500 people killed and 33 million affected in the four provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

"People have lost everything. Every Pakistani should be doing all they can to help their fellow citizens.

"This is a betrayal of our country and our people. First he (Imran) entered into deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then he almost pushed the country to default to save his prime ministership," he noted.

"Now he tries to sabotage IMF economic bailout after the mess he created. KP finance minister calls it a 'blackmailing tactic'. His Punjab finance minister said this would 'damage the state'. These instructions passed on by the one who left us on the verge of default." Imran Khan had been caught corruptly abusing charity donations for his personal and political purposes, Bilawal said, adding Imran Khan was exposed in the foreign funding case and in order to avoid getting caught he had been on a relentless campaign against every institution.

"That he would sink so low now, was beyond even my expectations. For us, it will always be; Pakistan Khappay. Forever and always," he concluded.

