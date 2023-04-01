UrduPoint.com

Imran Avoiding Talks To Continue Creating Unrest In Country: Rana Sana Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Imran avoiding talks to continue creating unrest in country: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was avoiding talks with the government in a bid to continue spreading unrest in the country.

The minister while talking to a private news channel said that Imran Khan should make telephonic contact with the political leadership to resolve political matters.

He said that the government had made efforts in the past and invited the PTI chief to sit together for talks on many occasions.

The minister added that the PTI chairman wanted to continue creating chaos in the country by deploying different tactics. "Imran Khan is doing drama with the nation and wasting the time of the public," he said.

