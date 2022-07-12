UrduPoint.com

Imran Becomes Dark Chapter In National History: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Imran becomes dark chapter in national history: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that loot and plunder of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi cannot be hidden by trying to link opponents with treason and making a false narrative of corruption.

In a statement, she said presence of huge number of people in the PML-N rallies in the bye-elections was proof that Imran Khan had become a dark chapter in national history.

Declaring war on inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe, anarchy, hatred and hunger, the people had rejected Imran Khan, said the minister.

The revolution came on April 11 under a public decision, she said adding that Imran had gone home after becoming a symbol of corruption and incompetence.

The victory of PML-N on July 17 will further prove this reality, she maintained.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb April July Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.