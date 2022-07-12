Imran becomes dark chapter in national history: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that loot and plunder of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi cannot be hidden by trying to link opponents with treason and making a false narrative of corruption.

In a statement, she said presence of huge number of people in the PML-N rallies in the bye-elections was proof that Imran Khan had become a dark chapter in national history.

Declaring war on inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe, anarchy, hatred and hunger, the people had rejected Imran Khan, said the minister.

The revolution came on April 11 under a public decision, she said adding that Imran had gone home after becoming a symbol of corruption and incompetence.

The victory of PML-N on July 17 will further prove this reality, she maintained.