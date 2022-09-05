Imran behind all conspiracies hatched against state institutions: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was behind each and every conspiracy hatched against the country and state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was behind each and every conspiracy hatched against the country and state institutions.

"All clues(hatching conspiracies against the armed forces) go against Imran Khan. He (PTI chairman) is the main source of where conspiracies were originated against the country and state institutions," he said while addressing a news conference.

The state minister said Imran Khan in a public meeting, the other day, talked about the officers of the security departments in an extremely inappropriate way, commenting on their patriotism, meritocracy, and professionalism.

Musadik Malik said it was almost the same thing that the PTI chairman's staff officer Shahbaz Gill uttered to create a divide within the state institution.

He said Imran Khan by using the same tone and language about the officers of the security departments had accepted the responsibility for whatsoever Shahbaz Gill had said in his controversial statement.

"Now, it is clear that Imran Khan was behind Shahbaz Gill, but it is yet to unleash that who is behind Imran Khan." He said that Imran Khan in the past also used the same language against the security institutions in India and in the United Nations.

"Every soldier and officer of the Pakistan armed forces are patriots," he added.

Musadik said, "The person who is always ready to sacrifice his life for the country, can anyone question his patriotism." He said that a person who played cricket was a patriot, but the person who sacrifices his life for the country was not a patriot. The minister said that every soldier and officer of the Pakistan army is Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed, Major Shabbir Sharif, and Captain Karnal Sher Shaheed who laid their lives to safeguard the frontiers of the country.

The minister said that Pakistan's armed forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the security of the country.

Musadik Malik said that it was unfortunate that PTI leadership and the workers had run a negative campaign against Pakistan armed forces' jawans and officers martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He questioned the top leaders of the PTI including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, and Pervaiz Elahi whether they were still supporting Imran Khan after hearing such language against martyrs, officers, and state institutions.

The minister said it was also a test case for the law enforcers and judiciary that how they take the remarks being uttered by the state institutions.

To a question, he said that action against Imran Khan will be initiated as per the law of the land. "We do not believe in victimization, but the action will be taken against the violators as per the law and constitution," he added.

He criticized the PTI chairman for hiring the services of lobbyist David Fenton in the US, who was known as the founder of the denuclearization program.

Dr. Musadik said the PTI government also violated the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the subsidies for getting financial assistance.

"The PTI government, as a pre-condition, had signed a contract with the IMF that they will increase the prices and impose petroleum levies and sales tax. But, it violated sovereign commitment with the international financial institutions," he lamented.

The minister said the PTI did all this to push the country towards default and bankruptcy for political gains.