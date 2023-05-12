UrduPoint.com

Imran Being 'supported By Judiciary Irrespective Of His Corruption': Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Imran being 'supported by judiciary irrespective of his corruption': Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was being supported by the judiciary despite being involved in corruption and corrupt practice during his rule.

Instead of being punished for the misappropriation of Rs 60 billion of national wealth, Imran Khan was "greeted, rather received a warm welcome in the courtroom", he said in an interaction with reporters in London.

