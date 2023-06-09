Imran Bodla thanks law minister for promising grants for bars, banking court camp office in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Member Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Pir Imran Akram Bodla Friday said that he was thankful to the Federal minister for law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar for promising grants for bar associations in south Punjab and assurances to recommend the establishment of a camp office of Banking Court in Rajanpur district.

Talking to APP, Pir Imran Bodla advocate said that in a recent meeting with the federal minister for law and justice, he had presented recommendations for development needs of bars in south Punjab and added that the minister was forthcoming and kind to promise the implemention on his recommendations.

He said that the federal law minister promised to allocate Rs 1.5 million annual grant for Tahsil Bar Association (TBA) Jampur, Rs 1.

5 million for District Bar Association (DBA) Rajanpur, Rs 2 million for DBA DG Khan, Rs 1 million for Rojhan Mazari Bar Association, Rs 1 million for Taunsa Bar Association, and Rs 800,000 for Kiror Lal Eisan Bar Association.

The federal law minister also promised to send a letter to Lahore High Court recommending the establishment of a camp office of the Banking Court in Rajanpur district, he said. Pir Imran Bodla hoped that the camp office of banking court would be functional in Rajanpur once it is finally approved by the high court.

He said that lawyers community had always rendered sacrifices for peace and solidarity of the country and would continue to do so in future too.