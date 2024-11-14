Imran, Bushra Acquittal Plea Rejected In Toshakhana Case II
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:53 PM
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2024) The acquittal requests of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been rejected in Toshakhana case II.
The hearing on the acquittal requests of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case was held at Adiala Jail.
The court, announcing the previously reserved verdict on the acquittal requests, dismissed the applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.
The court has set November 18 as the date to frame charges against the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.
The court had reserved its decision on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s acquittal requests in the Toshakhana-II case on November 8.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case on July 13, 2024.
The NAB sources said that as Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi received gifts from the Toshakhana, which were acquired at lower prices and sold at higher rates.
