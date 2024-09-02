An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of PTI’s founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi till September 16, in the toshakhana II reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of PTI’s founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi till September 16, in the toshakhana II reference.

The court also rejected a plea seeking to summon judicial record into the matter.

A special accountability court heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the two accused at Adiala Jail. The court adjourned further hearing into the matter till September 6.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in the last hearing has given an application to the court to summon the judicial record of previous toshakhana reference.