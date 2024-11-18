Open Menu

Imran, Bushra’s Interim Bail Extended In Toshakhana Fake Receipts Case   

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case     

Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from appearing in court was granted while Imran Khan did not appear via video link despite court orders 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) The interim bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana fake receipts case has been extended.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka presided over the hearing, reviewing six pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Imran Khan and one by Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from appearing in court was granted.

However, despite court orders, Imran Khan did not appear via video link.

The court accepted the investigation officer’s request to extend the interim bail for both individuals until December 7 and adjourned the case.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accused in the Toshakhana fake receipts case. Additionally, Imran Khan faces charges in five other cases, including those related to protests and vandalism. Both have filed for pre-arrest bail in these matters.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Wife December From Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

31 minutes ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

57 minutes ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

3 hours ago
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan