Imran Calls For Peaceful Protests Against Punjab Dy Speaker's Ruling

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran calls for peaceful protests against Punjab Dy Speaker's ruling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday called for peaceful protests across the country.

He gave the call in a televised speech after the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly rejected votes of the PML-Q MPAs during the run-off election for Chief Minister Punjab.

Imran Khan announced to approach the Supreme Court against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who declared Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as Leader of the House in Provincial Assembly.

"Now all eyes are on the Supreme Court," the PTI Chairman stressed.

