Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of election date in six days

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday while calling off his planned sit-in at the D-Chowk, gave a six-day "ultimatum" to the government to dissolve the assemblies and announce date for the general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday while calling off his planned sit-in at the D-Chowk, gave a six-day "ultimatum" to the government to dissolve the assemblies and announce date for the general election.

"I had decided to sit here till the announcement of the election date. But the situation that emerged during the last 24 hours is taking the country towards anarchy." "My message for the government is to dissolve the assemblies and announce election. If it were not done, then I would be back in Islamabad again after six days with the entire nation," he said while addressing participants of the long march at Jinnah Avenue.

He said after the Supreme Court's direction there would be no road blocks in the way of a peaceful march and the people from Punjab would also be able to join the march.

"I'm thankful to God that my nation is ready for all types of sacrifices for its independence.

It's for the first time that I've seen all the Pakistanis united. I've seen them becoming a nation," he added.

Imran Khan said peaceful protest was allowed in all democratic countries of the world, however, regretted that "every method was employed to crush the PTI's long march." He said in his entire political career he never instigated the people to create chaos and unrest and his current march was also peaceful as hundreds of families were participating. He claimed that thousands of PTI workers were put in jails, while homes were raided and their privacy violated. Imran Khan thanked the Supreme Court for taking notice of the situation.

He said it was very painful to note that five precious lives of PTI workers were lost, including three in Karachi, one in Lahore, and another in Attock.