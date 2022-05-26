UrduPoint.com

Imran Calls Off Sit-in; Demands Announcement Of Election Date In Six Days

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of election date in six days

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday while calling off his planned sit-in at the D-Chowk, gave a six-day "ultimatum" to the government to dissolve the assemblies and announce date for the general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday while calling off his planned sit-in at the D-Chowk, gave a six-day "ultimatum" to the government to dissolve the assemblies and announce date for the general election.

"I had decided to sit here till the announcement of the election date. But the situation that emerged during the last 24 hours is taking the country towards anarchy." "My message for the government is to dissolve the assemblies and announce election. If it were not done, then I would be back in Islamabad again after six days with the entire nation," he said while addressing participants of the long march at Jinnah Avenue.

He said after the Supreme Court's direction there would be no road blocks in the way of a peaceful march and the people from Punjab would also be able to join the march.

"I'm thankful to God that my nation is ready for all types of sacrifices for its independence.

It's for the first time that I've seen all the Pakistanis united. I've seen them becoming a nation," he added.

Imran Khan said peaceful protest was allowed in all democratic countries of the world, however, regretted that "every method was employed to crush the PTI's long march." He said in his entire political career he never instigated the people to create chaos and unrest and his current march was also peaceful as hundreds of families were participating. He claimed that thousands of PTI workers were put in jails, while homes were raided and their privacy violated. Imran Khan thanked the Supreme Court for taking notice of the situation.

He said it was very painful to note that five precious lives of PTI workers were lost, including three in Karachi, one in Lahore, and another in Attock.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court World Punjab Long March Road Independence Attock March God All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vow ..

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vows playing positive role

4 minutes ago
 Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin ..

Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin on 28th May

5 minutes ago
 One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Irania ..

One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Iranian Military Complex - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Comp ..

Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Complex issues on priority

5 minutes ago
 President approves appointment of Senator Shahadat ..

President approves appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as MOS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.