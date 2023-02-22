Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said "Imran Khan will not be able to highlight any significant projects initiated during his four-year term"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said "Imran Khan will not be able to highlight any significant projects initiated during his four-year term".

"He has nothing on his credit but cases like Toshakhana, (alleged) corruption in the billion Tree Tsunami project and foreign funding cases," he quipped.

Talking to a private news channel, the PML-N leader alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the economic worsening situation that had emanated from the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mohsin Ranjha further said that the current government was making a sincere effort to overcome the economic problems and believes in inviting political parties across the divide for dialogue to steer Pakistan for economic progress.

"We have to take some tough decisions to correct the economic direction, which we know will cost us politically, but saving the country is our first priority," he asserted. The PML-N leader said on-ground the "social media party" (PTI) had zero performance in their four-year tenure.

"All the mega projects of Pakistan are completed during the rule of PML-N," he said.