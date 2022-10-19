ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman could not dictate coalition government for early elections.

The general elections would be conducted as per schedule in next year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, is using pressure tactics and the government will not come under pressure. In reply to a question about PTI talks with government through back-door diplomacy, he said there is no discussion behind the doors.

To a question about politics, he said politics is not the domain of political groups only. About new army chief, he said the process for army chief's appointment would be made in next few days. To a question about early elections, he said there is no possibility for early elections. To another question about by elections results, he said we will adopt modern technology for starting drive to win next elections.