UrduPoint.com

Imran Caught "red Handed": Maryam

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Imran caught "red handed": Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the first ever prime minister who was caught red-handed stealing over Rs 58 billion as his "chor Dako "narrative has fallen flat.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the first ever prime minister who was caught red-handed stealing over Rs 58 billion as his "chor Dako "narrative has fallen flat.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that former first lady Bushra Bibi used to demand bribe up to five-carat diamond and jewellery for signing a file. Imran had proved himself guilty of all forms of corruption, she said.

"Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving (and) surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz and his vestiges," she wrote on Twitter.

Maryam challenged Khan to "watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so Godsons (and) pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance".

Accusing Khan of avoiding courts and "begging for adjournments", she said that this was a "glaring admission of you being guilty".

"Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up (and) face the law," she said challenging the former prime minister to face the judiciary.

She said her tweets had made them (PTI) speechless but their own deeds that defied their rhetoric. "First ever time they are on their own & unable to grapple with the changed realities. They & their masters are done & dusted Insha'Allah," Maryam Nawaz said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Twitter Man Muslim All Billion Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

'Great Hypocrite': Marriyum shares Imran Khan's an ..

'Great Hypocrite': Marriyum shares Imran Khan's anti judiciary speeches

5 minutes ago
 DC directs to remove garbage heaps from Sheikhupur ..

DC directs to remove garbage heaps from Sheikhupura Road

14 minutes ago
 59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a ..

59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study

16 minutes ago
 Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deli ..

Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to implement austerity policy

Punjab govt to implement austerity policy

19 minutes ago
 Hamdard University confers 1212 degrees to graduat ..

Hamdard University confers 1212 degrees to graduates in 25th Convocation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.