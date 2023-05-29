UrduPoint.com

Imran Cause Of Economic, Political Instability: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Imran cause of economic, political instability: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agitation, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agitation, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Looks like Imran Niazi's understanding of the economy and the broader environment in which it operates is quite limited. He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrapping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default." "This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agitation, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of causing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from investing their capital in such an unstable environment deliberately created by Imran Niazi.

The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corruption cases he is involved in," he noted.

He further said, "Yes, we do face the economic challenges but the doomsday scenario is past us. Sincere efforts are being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely policy interventions. We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the financing gaps where needed.""The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment and productivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption IMF Prime Minister Exports Social Media Twitter May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garris ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison

20 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters

50 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee re ..

Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance securit ..

50 minutes ago
 Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Sum ..

Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit launched in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose W ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first anniversary

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.