Imran Claims He Was Offered Deal To Stay Silent For Three Years
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2024 | 01:39 PM
Imran Khan reiterates his commitment to the nation's welfare, stating his willingness to step aside if it serves Pakistan's interests, but firmly asserting his adherence to the supremacy of law.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), disclosed that he was approached with an offer to maintain silence for three years, with the condition of dropping legal cases against him.
Imran Khan highlighted that this proposition exposed the establishment's insistence on compliance with their terms, emphasizing the requirement to take turns according to their agenda.
Expressing his stance, Khan reiterated his commitment to the nation's welfare, stating his willingness to step aside if it serves Pakistan's interests, but firmly asserting his adherence to the supremacy of law. He underscored the indispensability of a stable democracy for economic prosperity, urging the Army Chief to prioritize the nation's 250 million citizens in the electoral process.
Moreover, Khan raised the issue of prolonged detention of Bushra Bibi, indicating a disregard for due process and transparency in dealings with political figures. He questioned the legitimacy of deals made behind closed doors, emphasizing the need for accountability and fairness in the political arena.
Addressing concerns over the integrity of the electoral system, Khan emphasized the necessity of fair and transparent elections, rejecting any compromise on this fundamental aspect.
He pointed out discrepancies in the new electoral system, alleging manipulation by the PML-N and the Election Commission, while urging all political parties to vigilantly monitor polling activities to ensure transparency.
Recent Stories
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two kilns sealed6 minutes ago
-
Governor seeks compliance over 2% admission quota for minorities in universities16 minutes ago
-
20 candidates, 13 independents contesting for NA-53, Rawalpindi-II Constituency46 minutes ago
-
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections46 minutes ago
-
Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty56 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 31 kg drugs in six operations; arrests four1 hour ago
-
1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted2 hours ago
-
PHP apprehends 567 POs across province in January2 hours ago
-
Arrangements for smooth conduct of Election finalized in Khanewal2 hours ago
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP2 hours ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft2 hours ago