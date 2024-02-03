Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan reiterates his commitment to the nation's welfare, stating his willingness to step aside if it serves Pakistan's interests, but firmly asserting his adherence to the supremacy of law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), disclosed that he was approached with an offer to maintain silence for three years, with the condition of dropping legal cases against him.

Imran Khan highlighted that this proposition exposed the establishment's insistence on compliance with their terms, emphasizing the requirement to take turns according to their agenda.

Expressing his stance, Khan reiterated his commitment to the nation's welfare, stating his willingness to step aside if it serves Pakistan's interests, but firmly asserting his adherence to the supremacy of law. He underscored the indispensability of a stable democracy for economic prosperity, urging the Army Chief to prioritize the nation's 250 million citizens in the electoral process.

Moreover, Khan raised the issue of prolonged detention of Bushra Bibi, indicating a disregard for due process and transparency in dealings with political figures. He questioned the legitimacy of deals made behind closed doors, emphasizing the need for accountability and fairness in the political arena.

Addressing concerns over the integrity of the electoral system, Khan emphasized the necessity of fair and transparent elections, rejecting any compromise on this fundamental aspect.

He pointed out discrepancies in the new electoral system, alleging manipulation by the PML-N and the Election Commission, while urging all political parties to vigilantly monitor polling activities to ensure transparency.