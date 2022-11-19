UrduPoint.com

Imran Concealing Facts About Toshakhana Gifts: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPMAtta Muhammad Tarar on Friday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPMAtta Muhammad Tarar on Friday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts.

"Imran Khan has sold the precious gifts in the market to gain personal benefits," he said while talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question about selling precious watches, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman had allegedly deposited half money after selling the watches but there was a rule to deposit the half money against the gifts (before selling).

More Stories From Pakistan

