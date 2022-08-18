UrduPoint.com

Imran Confusing People By Distorting Facts, Playing Mind Games: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Imran Niazi was confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games and was insulting intelligence of people through deceitful speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Imran Niazi was confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games and was insulting intelligence of people through deceitful speech.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "This is what self-righteousness does to you: you consider yourself holy & above reproach despite flawed conduct in office.

You confuse people by distorting facts. You play mind games & insult their intelligence through deceitful ways. Niazi's speech today was nothing but this."

