Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Imran Niazi was confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games and was insulting intelligence of people through deceitful speech.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "This is what self-righteousness does to you: you consider yourself holy & above reproach despite flawed conduct in office.

You confuse people by distorting facts. You play mind games & insult their intelligence through deceitful ways. Niazi's speech today was nothing but this."