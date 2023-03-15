Imran considers himself above law: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was considering himself above the law, and constitution, who was continuously evading courts despite several orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was considering himself above the law, and constitution, who was continuously evading courts despite several orders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had nothing to do with the arrest warrants of the PTI chief as police were implementing the court's orders.

He asserted that honest political leaders did not fear arrest and always defend themselves in court with courage.