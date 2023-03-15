UrduPoint.com

Imran Considers Himself Above Law: Rana Ihsan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Imran considers himself above law: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was considering himself above the law, and constitution, who was continuously evading courts despite several orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was considering himself above the law, and constitution, who was continuously evading courts despite several orders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had nothing to do with the arrest warrants of the PTI chief as police were implementing the court's orders.

He asserted that honest political leaders did not fear arrest and always defend themselves in court with courage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Afzal Khan Commerce Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation Drops to 7.65%, Lowest Since Mi ..

Russia's Inflation Drops to 7.65%, Lowest Since Mid-October 2021 - Economy Minis ..

12 minutes ago
 US Assistant Secretary of State to Participate in ..

US Assistant Secretary of State to Participate in Conference on Venezuelan Refug ..

12 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted in Faislabad

Dacoit gang busted in Faislabad

12 minutes ago
 US Has to Explore 'More Deeply' Opportunities to S ..

US Has to Explore 'More Deeply' Opportunities to Sell Weapons to Brazil - State ..

12 minutes ago
 German Media Say Obtained 'Kremlin's Plan' on Stre ..

German Media Say Obtained 'Kremlin's Plan' on Strengthening Ties With Moldova

12 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates spring 2023 open house

KU VC inaugurates spring 2023 open house

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.