Imran considers talks with opposition as insult: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpaohas said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Niazi, who is showing his willingness to negotiate with the opposition forces today, used to consider any kind of dialogue as an insult during past.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the veteran politician said that Imran Niazi's selfishness, stubbornness and egotism brought him and his party to a point where the doors of return may have shut down.

He said that politics is the name of advancing matters through dialogue. But this understanding and perception is beyond the scope of Imran Niazi, who considered himself to be a genius.