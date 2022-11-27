UrduPoint.com

Imran Continues To Adopt "undemocratic Attitude": Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Imran continues to adopt "undemocratic attitude": Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said coalition parties would not allow Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies for the "sake of his ego".

"Imran is continuously adopting an undemocratic attitude," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Imran's announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was just for political pressure, and even his own party members would not agree with his decision.

Castigating the PTI chief, the federal minister said Imran Khan was never a democrat as "he destroyed the political and social virtues in the country".

Ahsan Iqbal held that in Imran's era the political victimization was at its "worst as false cases were made against the political opponents".

Declaring PTI's demand of early election as not-practical and undemocratic. The minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would require at least six months to carry out the delimitation of Constituencies for the next elections.

Meanwhile, the minister added that six to eight more months were required for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

Advising the PTI to return to the Parliament, Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI should realize its political and national responsibility and must return to the National Assembly. "We will welcome them (PTI)," he said.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

22 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

22 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

22 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.