Imran continues to adopt "undemocratic attitude": Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said coalition parties would not allow Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies for the "sake of his ego".

"Imran is continuously adopting an undemocratic attitude," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Imran's announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was just for political pressure, and even his own party members would not agree with his decision.

Castigating the PTI chief, the federal minister said Imran Khan was never a democrat as "he destroyed the political and social virtues in the country".

Ahsan Iqbal held that in Imran's era the political victimization was at its "worst as false cases were made against the political opponents".

Declaring PTI's demand of early election as not-practical and undemocratic. The minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would require at least six months to carry out the delimitation of Constituencies for the next elections.

Meanwhile, the minister added that six to eight more months were required for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

Advising the PTI to return to the Parliament, Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI should realize its political and national responsibility and must return to the National Assembly. "We will welcome them (PTI)," he said.