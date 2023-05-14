UrduPoint.com

Imran Created Fake Trust To Whiten Black Money: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Imran created fake trust to whiten black money: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar Sunday said that the Al-Qadir Trust case was the biggest scandal of corruption as PTI Chairman Imran Khan created a fake trust to whiten his black money.

Addressing a press conference, he said, that Imran Khan and his wife were trustees of Al-Qadir Trust and both were accused of corruption of Rs. 60 billion and Imran Khan would have to answer in this case. "Being an office holder, he has to answer for Rs. 60 billion corruption in an open and shut case," he added.

He said that loot and plunder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief during his government tenure had been caught.

Tarar alleged that Imran Khan caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Tarar claimed that a direct bribe was caught in the case, adding a sealed envelope was shown to the cabinet, where two to three ministers objected.

He further alleged that Imran Khan had received 458 kanals of land from the property tycoon for illegal benefits.

Tarar added that no written answer was submitted by the PTI chief in the accountability court and that Imran Khan would have to answer for his theft.

He said that the PTI chief had registered fake cases against his political opponents.

He vowed that "the gangs produced by PTI chief Imran Khan" would never be given forgiveness. "They will be identified through CCTV cameras and will not be allowed to go free."To a question, he said the terrorists trained by Imran Khan burnt houses and defence installations and the violent protesters were involved in the looting of shops and residences.

