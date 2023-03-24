UrduPoint.com

Imran Creating 'assassination Plot' Narrative For Electioneering: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Imran creating 'assassination plot' narrative for electioneering: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's allegations of the conspiracy hatched to kill him were nothing but a "baseless and fabricated political and electoral narrative like so-called foreign conspiracy".

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that the claims made by Imran Khan about his possible assassination could not be ignored as this was a very serious allegation for which the onus was on the PTI chief to prove.

"The court should ask for evidence from Imran Khan. Even before this, he has been creating political narratives by making serious allegations.

In the last elections, Imran Khan had created a false political narrative by making accusations of rigging and corruption," Sherry Rehman said.

She added that this time Imran Khan needed a new narrative before going into elections. "If these allegations were true, the Names of the conspirators should have been informed in the first place before the court, instead of being recorded in the video," the minister stressed.

"He is creating this narrative to gain people's sympathies before going into elections. These allegations without evidence were nothing but for electioneering purposes," she asserted.

