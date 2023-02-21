UrduPoint.com

Imran Creating Chaos In Country: Uzma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Imran creating chaos in country: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was merely creating chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said during PTI's tenure the economy of the country was badly affected.

PTI was blackmailing people and the institutions of the country, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the election will be conducted at its specific time.

Uzma said that Imran Khan should answer the country about the stolen things from the Toshakhana.

She said Imran Khan's main motive was to get power for his own benefit, whereas, politics means to provide facilitation to the public.

