Imran Creating Chaos Through Long March: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Imran creating chaos through long march: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Imran Khan was creating chaos through a long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was making the appointment of army chief controversial, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister made it clear that the task for the appointment of the army chief would be completed by the end of November.

In reply to a question about the rift among party members of the coalition government, he said there was no rift among the party members He said the prime minister was consulting the coalition partners and discussing "important matters with them".

About the economic situation, he said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had briefed the president regarding economic progress.

