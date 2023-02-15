Imran criticizes national institutions: Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Tuesday that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan regularly criticizes national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Imran Khan keep blackmailing the system during his tenure and politically victimized his opponents.

Commenting on elections, he said the provincial and general elections shouldn't be held separately.

He said that by the time of elections in two provinces, the federal government would be intact then Imran Khan would raise objections about the impartiality of the elections.