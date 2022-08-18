UrduPoint.com

Imran Crossed Limits For Personal Interests: Khurram Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan and his party leaders had crossed limits to achieve personal interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan and his party leaders had crossed limits to achieve personal interest.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was found involved in running civil disobedience drive, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Khan's party had used derogatory remarks against the security institutions, he added.

He said that Imran Khan was found guilty after the reports of election commission in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI leaders had adopted Indian trend through social media to malign national institutions.

To a question about economy of the country, he said that Pakistan's economic and other sectors were progressing day by day.

