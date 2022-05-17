UrduPoint.com

Imran Culprit Behind Economic Catastrophe, Inflation: Marriyum

May 17, 2022

Imran culprit behind economic catastrophe, inflation: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was the 'culprit, behind economic catastrophe, inflation and unemployment of the people'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was the 'culprit, behind economic catastrophe, inflation and unemployment of the people'.

In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan could not escape accountability for four years woes inflicted upon the people by telling lies.

