Imran culprit behind economic catastrophe, inflation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was the 'culprit, behind economic catastrophe, inflation and unemployment of the people'.

In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan could not escape accountability for four years woes inflicted upon the people by telling lies.