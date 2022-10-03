UrduPoint.com

Imran Damaged The Diplomatic Reputation Of Pakistan: Khurram Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakistan: Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Imran Khan used the diplomatic Cypher to create a false narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Imran Khan used the diplomatic Cypher to create a false narrative.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Imran Khan damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakistan for political mileage.

"Imran Khan conspired against the state and violated the oath which seeks the protection of the state's national secret act," he added.

He further said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were two opposite political parties when it comes to following ideologies as his party believed on pursuing the politics of principles.

"We did not imprison political opponents on mere accusations. PTI government filed sham cases against PML-N leaders for political revenge," he said.

Answering a question regarding PML(N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif's return, Khurram said that he would definitely return to the country with the advice of the doctors.

Meanwhile, commenting over the fear of gas shortages in winter, the minister said that "Shortfall of gas in winter would be definitely a challenge, we will ensure the supply of gas by availing all possible options."

