Imran Danger To The Prosperity Of Pakistan: Hanif Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Former Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan was a danger to the economy and prosperity of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan was a danger to the economy and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, he said that IK had become poisonous to the country and stands exposed in front of overseas Pakistanis after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

He said that the matter of PTI hidden accounts had been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB)for investigation, and no one would be allowed to leave the country without clearance.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified on the charges of getting salary from his son's account whereas IK had been found guilty of money laundering, getting foreign funding illegally and submitting a false oath to the ECP.

Hanif added that the government had also sent a case against Imran Khan, Asad Umer, Shah Farman, Amir Kiani and other PTI leaders to the FIA for further investigation.

