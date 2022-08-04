UrduPoint.com

Imran Deceived People In Name Of Honesty, Transparency: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said over the decades, Imran Niazi deceived people in the name of honesty, transparency and accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said over the decades, Imran Niazi deceived people in the name of honesty, transparency and accountability.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "the foreign funding verdict has busted his (Imran) claims & showed him for what he actually is: a con man.

The coalition government will take the verdict to its logical conclusion." He said for eight years, Imran Niazi used all means, fair and foul to delay the judgment.

"It includes 9 petitions in IHC & over 50 adjournments. For 5 years, he willfully & knowingly submitted false affidavits. It is proven now that PTI is a foreign-aided party without any shadow of doubt."

