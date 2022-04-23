UrduPoint.com

Imran Deceives Masses In Name Of Change, Religion: Sobia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Imran deceives masses in name of change, religion: Sobia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-N (Women Wing) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Shahid here Saturday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived masses in the name of change and religion and was now came out to mislead them on latter gate.

Talking to APP, she said that all the claimed and accusations of the PTI chief was proved wrong and baseless after the statement of National Security Committee declaring that no foreign conspiracy was made behind toppling of Imran government.

She said Imran Khan was a king of U-turn.

Sobia said that Imran Khan has neither fulfilled the promise of constructing five million houses nor provided 10 million jobs to youth. She said Imran Khan failed to honor his commitment regarding converting the Prime Minister House into university.

Sobia also criticized Imran Khan for purchasing expensive gifts from Tosha Khana on throwaway prices that showed his greed and lust for money. She said elections would be held on time after electoral reforms and all the democratic forces would decide about next elections.

