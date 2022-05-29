Imran declares peaceful protest as democratic right

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday said that peaceful protest was the democratic right of political parties.

Addressing a party workers convention here, he claimed the people of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad have largely participated in the protest march.

He said Pakistan came into being in the name of islam and strictly adhering to it is guarantee for progress and development.

He said independent foreign policy was imperative for speedy progress of Pakistan.

Imran said he visited Russia because of 30pc cheap petroleum products.

The function was also addressed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and member National Assembly, Sultan Muhammad Khan.