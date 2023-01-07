Imran demands national institutions to take unconstitutional steps for Benefiting PTI: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan was demanding of the national institutions to take unconstitutional steps for benefiting PTI.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan was playing a drama and wasting time of the nation.

Imran Khan, he said had damaged the economic sector due to weak policies of his last regime.

The minister said that coalition government was making all out efforts to improve economy and streamlining the system for better governance. Brushing a side the personal differences, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, was taking tough decisions in the larger interest of the country.

To a question about PTI politics, he said the leaders of rival party were playing tactics to get relief from their corruption cases.