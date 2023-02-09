Imran deprived KP of development: Chief Organizer and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Organizer and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development and failed to deliver in all fronts despite of his party 10 years rule in the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development and failed to deliver in all fronts despite of his party 10 years rule in the province.

Addressing a big workers conventions, she said that former PTI government had closed down his own created Ehtasab Commission to protect its loot and plunders.

She said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was constructed on huge cost of Rs128 billion while on the same amount PML-N had constructed 4 metro bus projects.

Instead to make plantations under billion trees Afforstration Project, she claimed that forests were ruthlessly cut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that Imran Khan had neither completed 350 dams nor honoured his promise of providing jobs to 10 million people and that unemployment were significantly increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the tenure of PTI.

She accused Imran for using KP Government helicopter, CM and Governor houses for personal politicking.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the anti terrorism funds of Rs 417 billion given to KP government under NFC Award were properly utilized on strengthening of counter terrorism Department and Police in KP, the brutal incident of police lines mosque blast could not happened.

She said that Imran Khan could not escape from law by taking the shelter of plaster on his leg, adding if Nawaz Sharif in capacity of Prime Minister could attend courts by leaving his ailing wife abroad then why not Imran Khan.

She claimed that Imran Khan had to be made accountable for his crimes in cases related to PTI foreign funding, Tosha Khana and others.

Maryam Nawaz said that Farah Gogi was facilitated to escape through a charter plane while resources of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were used to make Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan bullets proof.

She said that Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy drama had been flopped completely.

Maryam Nawaz said that the political opponents had admitted that great injustice was made with Nawaz Sharif after he was ousted from power on so called Aqama.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power under a deep rooted conspiracy to keep Pakistan backward.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was punished to give free hands to Imran Khan to reach power corridor, adding today all the actors behind the ouster of Nawaz Sharif and bringing Imran to power were exposed before masses.

She claimed that Imran was a mental patient and his designs to politically destabilise Pakistan would not succeed.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had made the country an atomic power, started CPEC, constructed Motorways network including Hazara Motorway, hospitals, roads, energy and other mega development projects.

She said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was the only party that could take the country out of difficult situation and bring it back on development track.

Maryam said that Imran Khan had plunged the country into loadshedding, price hike and inflation and today the nation was confronted to enormous economic challenges due to Imran's wrong economic policies and agreements with foreign monetary institutions.

Federal Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM aide Engr Amir Muqam and others PML-N leaders were present on the occasion.

The workers raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.