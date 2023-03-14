Imran destabilizing country after his politics became irrelevant: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday said that PTI Chief Imran Khan was destabilizing the country after realizing that his politics became irrelevant.

Addressing a big public gathering after the inauguration of 132KV Karnal Sher Khan grid station completed with an estimated cost of Rs 800 million here, Engr Amir Muqam said Imran Khan has destroyed the country's economy that created price-hike and inflation in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI ruled over four and 10 years.

He said Imran Khan has dragged state institutions into politics after his ouster due to a successful no-confidence motion by the national assembly and was still levelling baseless allegations against political opponents and senior officials of government organizations.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan was known for his lies-based politics, which is evident from the fact that he stepped back from his uncalled-for foreign conspiracy narrative. Muqam said Imran even did not like neutrals and his time to play and win political matches under his own umpires was over now.

The prime minister's adviser said that PTI dissolved KP and Punjab assemblies in a bid to politically destabilize Pakistan. He said on one side PTI prematurely dissolved KP and Punjab assemblies as well as the governments and was now demanding early elections, which showed the immature politics of Imran Khan.

He claimed that Imran Khan was exerting pressure on state institutions including the judiciary after he was charged in different cases including Tosha Khana, adding the PTI leader has tarnished the country's image after stealing an expensive watch of Khana Kaba's model from Tosha Khan.

Amir Muqam said work on Kanal Sher grid station was stopped by former PTI rulers after its inauguration in 2017 by the Nawaz Sharif government in Swabi, adding the present government has immediately resumed work on it and completed it in record nine months benefiting thousands of consumers of Swabi.

He said work on the other development projects in the Swabi district was also expedited and would be soon completed.

The prime minister's adviser asked the PTI workers whether they would continue support to a person (Imran), who deceived them in the name of so-called change for the last 10 years or extend support to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who completed records development projects including the construction of a network of motorways, highways and made Pakistan an atomic power besides enhancing the country's image globally.

Amir Muqam said that there was no price hike and inflation during the government of Nawaz Sharif and held the Imran Khan government responsible for the current high price hike and inflation.

"Nawaz Sharif has faced all difficult situations including imprisonment with steadfastness and bravery and has never compromised on peoples' rights." "We have joined the coalition government, not for the sake of politics but to take the country out of existing difficult inherited challenges," he said, adding "our agenda is the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people." He claimed that Imran Khan would be held accountable for his corrupt practices including Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases and the law would take its own course.

"If three times elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can appear in courts along with his daughter over 200 times during the former PTI government then why not Imran Khan," he asked. He said Imran Khan's plaster drama has been exposed before the masses after his personal participation in PTI Lahore's gathering yesterday.

He said the people of KP were fed up with Imran Khan's agitation politics due to his government's poor policies in four years in the centre and 10 years of rule in the province. He said the people of KP and Punjab have pinned high expectations on PMLN that it has the ability to address its people's problems at their doorsteps.

PMLN after winning the upcoming elections would remove the sense of deprivation of the people of KP and put the province on the road to progress and development, he concluded.