(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Imran Imran Niazi has destroyed peace and economy of the country through his flawed policies and rampage of corruption during his four years rule in centre and 10 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz believed in practical work and would reestablish peace in the country including KP and would take Pakistan out of the difficult economic situation.

Addressing a big Party workers convention, Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides resettling millions of IDPs of Malakand division including Swat in their native areas with dignity.

Amir Muqam who is the President of PML-N KP, said that Imran Khan was failed to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to people despite his tall pledges and the people of KP would make him accountable for his lies-based politics.

He said all the mega development projects including electricity, gas and roads infrastructure launched by the Nawaz Sharif government for the people of Swat were closed by the former PTI government to deprive people from development and said that Imran Khan and PTI's former lawmakers including former CM Mahmood Khan would face people wrath in the election.

Amir Muqam said these pending projects would be completed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government for the benefits of the people of Swat.

He said that the people of Swat knew that Kalam-Bahrain road, Swat Expressway and other mega projects for Swat were approved during the government of Nawaz Sharif and PTI can't deceive the masses by merely fixing its sign boards.

He said the former PTI government has failed to start any mega development project in KP in the last five years and deplored for changing the name of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat.

Muqam said that the hospital would be renamed as Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat. "Nawaz Sharif lived in the people's hearts and through such negative tactics, PTI could not remove his name from the hearts and minds of the masses", he added.

He said that Imran Khan would be held accountable for his corrupt practices referring to Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases. The PM aide claimed that Imran Khan had tarnished the country's image after stealing a watch from Tosha Khana. Amir Muqam said majority of PTI former lawmakers, advisers and ministers have accumulated billions of rupees beyond known sources of income while billion trees project was taken over by the NAB that exposed Imran Khan's anti-corruption slogans.

On the other hand, he said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited all flood hit areas of Pakistan including Swat where he personally reviewed rescue and relief operations while Imran Khan concentrated on agitation politics and left millions of floods victims under an open sky in harsh weather despite PTI government in Punjab and KP during that time.

He said that the government was left with no option but to renegotiate the suspended IMF agreement signed by the Imran govt.

He said that all actors that ousted Nawaz Sharif and brought Imran into power were exposed before the masses. Even, our political opponents have admitted that great injustice was made with Nawaz Sharif and his ouster had pushed the country's back for many years, he expressed.

The Advisor said that after the elevation of Chief Organizer and PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new spirit in the Party workers was infused and PMLN would achieve overwhelming success in the election.

He said that decisions would be taken in line with the law and the Constitution and not on the wishes of Imran Khan.

Muqam said that most of PTI leaders and workers were not happy over the decision of Imran Khan after the dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies, adding that hue and cry of the former lawmakers of PTI were now unjustified.

Engr Amir Muqam said that he worked very hard to achieve the present status at PML-N and would continue to work with more dedication and commitment to make his party more stronger in the province.

On this occasion, people raised slogans in favor of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Amir Muqam.