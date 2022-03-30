UrduPoint.com

Imran Didn't Come To Power To Build Personal Properties: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022

Imran didn't come to power to build personal properties: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not come to power to build personal properties and indulge in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not come to power to build personal properties and indulge in corruption.

In a tweet, he said external conspiracies were being hatched to compromise Pakistan's sovereignty and national pride.

The entire Pakistani nation was ready to respond to this conspiracy, he said.

