Imran directly responsible for May 9 mayhem: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 acts of arson and vandalism.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the PTI chairman had directed the party leaders to strongly react in case of his arrest in a corruption case against him.

Imran Khan did what the enemy of Pakistan could not do in 75 years, said Tarar, adding Imran Khan later did negative propaganda on social media against the arrests made by law enforcement agencies(LEAs).

"Imran Khan tweeted fake videos from his account and later deleted," said Tarar, adding he in an interview with the BBC admitted that the May 9 violent acts were in response to his arrest.

He owned those incidents and justified violent acts of targeting memorials and military installations, said SAPM, adding the PTI chairman stood exposed before the masses.

He said the violent acts were a well-thought-out conspiracy to target the memorials and military installations. He said the attack on military installations was an attack on the country's security.

The special assistant said the PTI chairman is now resorting to venomous and fake propaganda about the current situation in the country.

He rejected the reports of custodial torture of women saying that the detainees are being treated as per the prison manuals. Attaullah Tarar said those who perpetrated and instigated the violent acts will have to face the law.