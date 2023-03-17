Imran disrupting peace to avoid court cases: Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz

Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was disrupting the peace of the country to avoid court cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was disrupting the peace of the country to avoid court cases.

"Imran Khan is creating unrest to avoid the hearing of money laundering and corruption cases," she said while talking to a private news channel.

"The workers and supporters of Imran's party have used petrol bombs against the police personnel deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the city," she said.

Commenting on the political rivalry, she said that Nawaz Sharif had to face sham cases filed by the PTI. Maryam Nawaz said that her father, the PML(N) supremo Nawaz had always respected the courts.