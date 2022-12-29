Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not want the country to become economically stable.

Talking to a private media channel, the minister said the government was steering the country in the right direction and the rumors of any imminent default were baseless.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Ahsan Iqbal said, "Imran Khan divided the nation on political basis and wanted to create unrest in the country.

" Imran's use of impolite and abusive language against the political opponents was spoiling the youth and promoting indecency among the young generation, he added.

Reacting to Imran Khan's alleged audio leaks, the PML-N leader said, "Imran Khan, today, is reaping what he sowed in national politics for many years." The PML-N was against culture of character assassination in politics regardless of who the victim of such disclosures was, he said.