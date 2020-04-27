ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not believe in concealing facts and Inquiry Commission report on wheat flour and sugar price hike would be made public.

In a tweet, she said that political opponents used to say that the inquiry report would not come, but Imran Khan brought out the investigation report.

Now they were raising objections on Commission of Inquiry, but they will have to face the embarrassment as Imran Khan believed in bringing facts in the knowledge of the people.

She said the PTI government has created history by launching an investigation that raises questions about its own people.

She asked had any government in the past shown such courage? This move was a clear sign of transparent and fair governance, she remarked.

She said that in the past, the governments used to hide facts and save their corrupt cronies.