UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Doesn't Believe In Concealing Facts : Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Imran doesn't believe in concealing facts : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not believe in concealing facts and Inquiry Commission report on wheat flour and sugar price hike would be made public.

In a tweet, she said that political opponents used to say that the inquiry report would not come, but Imran Khan brought out the investigation report.

Now they were raising objections on Commission of Inquiry, but they will have to face the embarrassment as Imran Khan believed in bringing facts in the knowledge of the people.

She said the PTI government has created history by launching an investigation that raises questions about its own people.

She asked had any government in the past shown such courage? This move was a clear sign of transparent and fair governance, she remarked.

She said that in the past, the governments used to hide facts and save their corrupt cronies.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Price Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

32 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

35 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

50 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.