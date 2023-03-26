UrduPoint.com

Imran Doesn't Have Any Plans To Revive Economy: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Imran doesn't have any plans to revive economy: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira mocked Imran Khan on Sunday for his empty promises to resuscitate the economy and said that he had no strategy for doing so.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI leader Imran Khan had destroyed the economy under his party's rule and had taken no action to improve it.

"Instead, he (Imran Khan) enraged the important allies, such as the USA, China, and IMF, with his juvenile politics and blunders in foreign policy, which together have a negative influence on the economy", he added.

He further said that Imran Khan was willing to put Pakistan in danger because of its greed for power.

Kaira criticized the PTI's policies for creating chaos and anarchy in the country and advised them to stop those activities for country's sake.

