Imran Doesn't Need To Cry Over Leaked Audio Of Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Imran doesn't need to cry over leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan did not need to cry over the leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz, which did not have any mention of Farah Gogi and the economic corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan did not need to cry over the leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz, which did not have any mention of Farah Gogi and the economic corridor.

The minister, in a tweet, said nothing illegal was found in the leaked audios. Neither any change in the government policy nor trading of diamonds was pointed out in them.

Calling Imran Khan a "foreign agent", she said his politics did not complete without naming Maryam Nawaz in his speeches.

