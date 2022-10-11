Imran doing propaganda to misguide people about govt: Ali Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervaiz Malik Tuesday said Imran Khan would never succeed in misguiding people relating to Nawaz Sharif as Nawaz Sharif had a place in the hearts of people of Pakistan.

Talking to private news channel, Ali Pervaiz further highlighted the facts and figures about Khan's propaganda about the long march.

He added Khan was politicizing things to create hurdles and hardships for the common people of the country.

He said Khan was desperate to achieve his own interests which had become the only goal for him as the incumbent government was busy focusing on flash flood affectees.

Ali Pervaiz said that Imran's government had destabilised the economy of the country. He said that the current situation was far more better than the condition in the previous government.