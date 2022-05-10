UrduPoint.com

Imran Dragging State Institutions Into Politics To Escape From Tosha Khana Scandal: PMLN Leader Ikhtiyar Wali Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Imran dragging state institutions into politics to escape from Tosha Khana scandal: PMLN leader Ikhtiyar Wali Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan here Tuesday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragging state institutions into politics in a bid to escape from Tosha Khan scandal

Addressing the party workers after inaugurating PMLN Office at Suri Payan in Nowshera district, he claimed that PTI Chief has tried to drag state institutions into politics during his Abbottabad's flopped show.

He said baseless accusations against state institutions were an attempt to destabilize and create anarchy in the country.

Ikhtiyar Wali Khan said all attempts regarding provoking people against government and state institutions would be dealt with iron hands under the country's laws and constitution.

He said Imran Khan was known for taking U turns and no justification was left with him after taking U turn on his conspiracy claims.

"PTI Chief has taken yet another U turn on his earlier claims of 'foreign conspiracy' regarding dislodging of his government and exposed himself before the masses."Ikhtiyar Wali said PMLN's mammoth public gathering at Fateh Jhang and Shangla had unnerved Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf leadership and that Imran had totally lost his mind after ousted from power through a successful no confidence motion in National Assembly.st a routine matter at Peshawar City due to ill planning of BRT.

