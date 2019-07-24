UrduPoint.com
Imran Emerges As Strong Advocate Of Kashmiris: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiris during his visit to the United State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiris during his visit to the United States.

Using her twitter handle she said the prime minister during his visit has strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of the outstanding dispute.

Strongly reacting to President PML (N) Shahbaz Sharif's statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit, she said it reflected the poor mindset and corrupt nature of Shahbaz Sharif.� His statement also showed his grudge towards the Prime Minister who addressed historic rally of Pakistanis in the United States.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said before doing politics on Kashmir, Shahbaz Sharif should have read the statement of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani who appreciated the Prime Minister's stance on the lingering dispute.

������ She said Shahbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticizing him of riding on the buses.�She said that Shahbaz Sharif who enjoyed protocol in Pakistan has to walk on the streets of London.����The special assistant said the popularity of the Prime Minister was increasing amongst the masses despite Shahbaz Sharif's efforts to misguide the people out of enviousness.

She said the PML (N) leadership was baffled over the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to him at Capital One Arena.

